Construction of houses at Sri Lankan rehabilitation camps inspected

April 27, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Residents Tamils Jacintha Lazarus on Thursday inspected residential buildings under construction at two Sri Lankan Tamils Rehabilitation Camps in the district.

Accompanied by Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan, Ms. Jacintha, inspected the camp at Anaikuttam in Sivakasi Taluk and one at Kullursanthai in Aruppukottai Taluk.

The construction of 69 houses at a cost of ₹3.47 crore in the first phase and 40 houses at a cost of ₹2 crore in second phase are under way in Anaikuttam Sri Lankan Tamils Rehabilitation camp. She also inspected the quality of work for building 70 houses, worth ₹3.51 crore- in Kullursanthai.

The Commissioner asked the officials and contractors to expeditiously complete the work and to ensure quality of work. She also interacted with the inmates of the camps and heard their grievances.

Project Director (District Rural Development Agency), Dhandapani, Sivakasi Revenue Divisional Officer, Viswanathan, Special Tahsildar (Sri Lankan Tamils Rehabilitation), Ravindran were present.

