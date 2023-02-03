Construction of Government Hospital at Valliyoor to commence shortly

February 03, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Construction of the much-awaited District Government Headquarters Hospital will commence at Valliyoor shortly as the tender for this work has been awarded.

After the Tirunelveli District Government Headquarters Hospital established in Palayamkottai graduated into a Medical College Hospital, the District Government Headquarters Hospital was established in Tenkasi, which became a separate district three years ago. Hence, the State Government has started working on establishing a District Government Headquarters Hospital at Valliyoor, which was the poll promise of Speaker M. Appavu as he contested the election from Radhapuram Assembly segment.

After the land required for the hospital was selected during one of the visits of Minister for Health Ma. Subramanian, the State Government has allotted ₹31 crore for establishing the hospital and finalized the tender process.

“Hence, the construction of the District Government Headquarters Hospital will commence shortly,” said Mr. Appavu.

The proposed health facility will have 100 beds, operation theatres, gynaecology ward, dialysis unit, radiology facilities, blood bank, laboratory, accident and trauma care with ambulance etc.

“Efforts are on to have the Office of Joint Director of Public Health also at Valliyoor,” Mr. Appavu said.