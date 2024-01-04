Construction of flyover at Melamadai junction is in full swing

January 04, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST

The work to construct a flyover on Sivaganga Road to decongest Melamadai junction is going on in full swing.

The work envisages construction of a grade separator for 1.1 km with a two-way carriageway of 7.5 metres each. The lanes would be separated by a median.

Besides, service roads on both sides of the flyover would come up, of 7.5-metre width.

The flyover would have 29 spans and the work for five piles is already under way.

“Since the right side of the Sivaganga Road between Aavin Junction and Gomathipuram has got many residential buildings, we chose not to disturb the houses. Instead, we are taking the wide bund of Vandiyur tank on the left side along the road for a length of some 900 metres,” said a Highways Engineer.

However, he clarified that only bund would be taken for construction of the pier of the bridge and for laying the service road. The water spread area of the tank would not be disturbed at all, he added.

The earthen bund would be replaced with a strong concrete retaining wall. The retaining wall with a basement of 5.60 metres would protrude outside the proposed road for a height of six metres.

The ₹150.28 crore project also envisages construction of a drainage channel. The project which was originally designed to decongest Tiruvalluvar Statue Junction near Anna Bus Stand and Aavin Junction has been revised to decongest only the Melamadai junction.

“As per the original plan, the width of the existing road near Tiruvalluvar Statue Junction and Aavain Junction was very narrow. With several buildings existing on both sides including hospital buildings, the design was changed to reduce the quantum of land acquisition,” he added.

Meanwhile, the highways department have proposed to take up junction improvement works at both Tiruvalluvar Statue Junction and Aavin Junction.

The junctions would have elongated roundabout which would not require traffic signals, he added.

At Melamadai Junction, a box culvert is proposed on Lake View Road. Instead of widening the junction which would disturb the sluice structure of the tank, the officials have proposed to construct a diagonal culvert to allow flow of traffic from Lake View Road to take free left without touching the existing junction.

The 100-metre-long culvert would start some 80 metres ahead of the junction.

The work is expected to be completed in 21 months.

