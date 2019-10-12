Construct subway in six months: Madras High Court

Taking into account the plight of people in Aranthangi of Pudukottai district, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed the Southern Railway to construct a subway at a level-crossing.
Following the conversion of the track from Pattukottai to Karaikudi into broad gauge, the existing road was closed. Now, the local people cannot access the road as the ground level was raised following the conversion from metre gauge.
The petitioner, Vairamuthu from Aranthagi, sought a direction to the Southern Railway to construct a subway for the benefit of the public. During the course of hearing, the Southern Railway submitted that steps would be taken to construct the subway at the earliest, subject to weather conditions.
A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and R. Tharani directed the Southern Railway to complete the work in six months.
