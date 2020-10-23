‘Construct anganwadi centre in a safer place’

Madurai

23 October 2020 21:09 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted an interim injunction restraining the Madurai district administration from going ahead with the construction of an anganwadi centre that was to come up in close proximity to a transformer in Arittapatti near Madurai.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi granted the interim injunction in the public interest litigation petition filed by Veeranan of Arittapatti who sought a direction to shift the anganwadi centre to an alternative location.

The petitioner complained that the present site was in close proximity to not only the transformer, but also a well, and the area was surrounded by thorny bushes. The site was not safe for children, he said.

Though there were representations sent in this regard, it was not acknowledged and the authorities were planning to go ahead with the construction in the site which was not safe for children. The centre should be constructed on a site that was safe for children, he said.