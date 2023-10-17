October 17, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MADURAI

Criticising the ruling BJP government and RSS, activist Yogendra Yadav said that the main objective of ‘Bharat Jodo Abhiyan’ was to bring together civil society, peoples’ organisation, people’s movement and the citizens to defend and reclaim the republic.

In a press meet held in Madurai on Tuesday, Mr. Yadav, one of the National Coordinators of ‘Bharat Jodo Abhiyan’ said, “Currently, we are witnessing a five-fold assault on our republic. The Constitutional values are under assault today in an unprecedented manner”.

Democracy, secularism, socialism, social justice and federalism were being attacked and undermined and the very foundation of ‘our’ republic was shaking, he said.

He said that the minorities in the country were reduced to second class citizens and the BJP left no opportunity to create Hindu-Muslim rift wherever it could.

The country was witnessing a collaboration between State power and crony capitalism. Adani was clearly beyond law. With the kind of wealth he had accumulated and the support he had from the government, one needed to find out if it was a partnership, said Mr. Yadav.

He said that the structure of social justice was being dismantled in the country and the manner in which the government had refused to carry out the demand for caste-based census, it was a clear proof of the fact that the government wanted to dismantle the remaining structure of social justice, including that of reservation. The concept of ‘One Nation One Election’ was only to scuttle the voices of the States.

When the republic was under threat, the public was the last barrier of defence. They had to come out and defend the republic. The main objective of ‘Bharat Jodo Abhiyan’ was to bring together the people and the focus was to defend the country against the onslaught, he said.

“Our immediate target is clear - 2024 elections”, he said. When the Constitution faced an assault last time during the 1975-77 emergency, Tamil Nadu was the hope for the country and it provided protection to those who fought against it, Mr. Yadav said.

Today, the challenge was much bigger and our hope from Tamil Nadu was even bigger. It had led the battles for federalism, social justice and defended Constitutional values, he said.

Tamil Nadu Coordinators C. J. Rajan and Christina Samy were present.