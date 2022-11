November 26, 2022 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - DINDIGUL

District Collector S. Visakan administered the ‘Constitution Day’ pledge to officers and staff at the Dindigul Collectorate on Saturday.

In commemoration of Constitution Day or Samvidhan Divas on November 26, he said, “ our Constitution promises to promote and protect the dignity and integrity of an individual and unity among people”.

The officials pledged to uphold and honour the Constitution.

District Revenue Officer V. Latha and others were present.