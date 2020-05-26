Madurai

‘Constitute panel to probe Visakhapatnam gas leak’

All India People’s Science Network wants responsibility fixed for lapses

All India People’s Science Network (AIPSN), Madurai, has demanded a detailed and impartial inquiry by an expert committee, to be appointed by the National Green Tribunal, into the Visakhapatnam gas leak incident.

At least 11 people were killed and over 350 admitted to hospitals after styrene monomer gas leaked from a chemical plant belonging to LG Polymers at RR Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam on May 7. It is said that the plant was operating without the mandatory environment clearance from the Central government.

In a press statement released here, the members of the AIPSN said the inquiry committee should identify the direct and proximate causes for the gas leak. The lapses and negligence that led to the leakage must be identified and responsibility fixed for failure to take precautionary measures, they said.

They pointed out that there was failure on the part of the plant to sound the siren, which would have alerted the people to the danger. There was also violation of various regulations governing hazardous materials, they said.

The committee should look into the impact of the leak on human health, animals, poultry, plants, vegetables, waterbodies and soil with the assistance of medical, scientific and technical experts, they said.

The Network members urged that the inquiry committee should recommend compensation to be paid by LG Polymers to the affected people. Also suitable costs must be imposed on the company for remedial action, health monitoring and treatment, they stressed.

