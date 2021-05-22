Disappointed over the inquiry being conducted into the 2018 Thoothukudi firing that claimed the lives of 13 people protesting against Sterlite Copper, Madurai-based NGO People’s Watch has asked the government to constitute a fresh commission of inquiry.

Its Executive Director Henri Tiphagne said that paying compensation and providing employment alone to the dependent of the deceased cannot deliver justice to the families. Those responsible for opening fire have to be identified.

The government should ask the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to monitor the CBI investigation. The CBI should periodically report to the court, he said.

Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission’s performance shows there was no special efforts made to hasten the process of inquiry. Continuing with such lethargy would not bring justice to the people.

The government should pass orders to discontinue and close the Commission. All evidence gathered by it should be made available in the public domain. A fresh panel must be constituted, Mr. Tiphagne said.