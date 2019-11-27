Constable’s mother found murdered

Ramanathapuram

Mystery shrouded the death of Deivanai, 52, mother of Grade I Police constable as she was found dead in a paddy field with nail and bite marks on her body.

Police said Deivanai, mother of V. Vinoth Kambli, Grade I Special Branch police constable attached to the Erwadi Dargah police station, had gone to the paddy field at Ettivayal for weeding work on Tuesday afternoon when she was allegedly murdered.

The nail and the bleeding bite marks suggested that she could have been raped and murdered, police said. She appeared to have struggled and tried to escape from the accused as she was found dead three fields away from her field, police said. She was lying face down in the paddy field, police said, adding it appeared she could have been smothered to death in the water logging field.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ramanathapuram Range) Rupesh Kumar Meena and Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar visited the spot to get first-hand information. A sniffer dog, which was pressed into service, ran for a distance and stopped.

The SP said police initially suspected it was a murder for gain but the missing earstuds were recovered from the scene of crime. “It appears to be a case of sexual assault and murder,” the SP said. Special teams had been formed to nab the culprits, he said.

After she failed to return home late in the evening, the family members searched for her. The murder came to light on Wednesday morning after they found the body in the field, police said.