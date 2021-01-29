Constable’s house burgled

Burglars have decamped with gold jewellery worth ₹4.80 lakh from the house of a Government Railway Police constable at Sorispuram here.

Police said the burglars had gained entry into the house of Balasubramanian in New Sundar Nagar under SIPCOT police station limits after breaking the main door. The constable, who is working in Chennai, had gone with his family to visit his parents in Thalaivanvadali near Authoor.

When Mr. Balasubramanian returned home on Friday, he found that the burglars had stolen 12 sovereigns of gold ornaments kept in the safe.

The SIPCOT police are investigating.