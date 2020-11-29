Constables’ gesture to batchmate’s family

Kaval Uthavum Karangal of 2003 batchmates of police constables on Sunday handed over cash to the family members of Palanivelnathan who died in October.

Kaval Uthavum Karangal of 2003 batchmates of police constables on Sunday handed over cash, insurance and fixed deposits worth ₹ 24.92 lakh to the family members of their batchmate Palanivelnathan who died on October 3.

A total of 4,985 batchmates contributed ₹ 500 each towards the welfare of the family of Palanivelnathan, who was attached to Crime Wing of Tallakulam police station.

The batchmates invested ₹ 9.62 lakh in insurance for his 12-year-old son so that he would get a maturity amount of ₹ 19.42 lakh when he attains 21 years. The 8-year-old daughter was given an insurance deposit of ₹ 9.62 lakh that would get her ₹ 20.67 when she attains 20 years of age.

Savings bank deposits of ₹ 2.87 lakh for his wife Radha and ₹ 1 lakh each for his parents, Nageswari and Ganesan were given. The batchmates provided ₹ 3 lakh medical insurance for the wife and two children. All the documents were handed over to the family members on Sunday.