Constables’ gesture to batchmate’s family

Madurai
Kaval Uthavum Karangal of 2003 batchmates of police constables on Sunday handed over cash, insurance and fixed deposits worth ₹ 24.92 lakh to the family members of their batchmate Palanivelnathan who died on October 3.
A total of 4,985 batchmates contributed ₹ 500 each towards the welfare of the family of Palanivelnathan, who was attached to Crime Wing of Tallakulam police station.
The batchmates invested ₹ 9.62 lakh in insurance for his 12-year-old son so that he would get a maturity amount of ₹ 19.42 lakh when he attains 21 years. The 8-year-old daughter was given an insurance deposit of ₹ 9.62 lakh that would get her ₹ 20.67 when she attains 20 years of age.
Savings bank deposits of ₹ 2.87 lakh for his wife Radha and ₹ 1 lakh each for his parents, Nageswari and Ganesan were given. The batchmates provided ₹ 3 lakh medical insurance for the wife and two children. All the documents were handed over to the family members on Sunday.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath