Constable to resign to make Annamalai CM

August 16, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - Ramanathapuram

Claiming that even after 77 years of freedom in the country, the society has not got its freedom, a police constable V. Karthik has offered to resign from the Department of Police.

He released a video, in which he said that he would resign his job, which he loved the most. Later, the constable, attached to Kenikarai police station, told reporters that he could not meet the Superintendent of Police, Ramanathapuram in person on Tuesday and would submit his resignation on Wednesday.

Stating that he would join the Bharatiya Janata Party and take up social research, he said that he would work towards making the party State president K. Annamalai the Chief Minister of the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.