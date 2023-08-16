HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Constable to resign to make Annamalai CM

August 16, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - Ramanathapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Claiming that even after 77 years of freedom in the country, the society has not got its freedom, a police constable V. Karthik has offered to resign from the Department of Police.

He released a video, in which he said that he would resign his job, which he loved the most. Later, the constable, attached to Kenikarai police station, told reporters that he could not meet the Superintendent of Police, Ramanathapuram in person on Tuesday and would submit his resignation on Wednesday.

Stating that he would join the Bharatiya Janata Party and take up social research, he said that he would work towards making the party State president K. Annamalai the Chief Minister of the State.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.