Madurai

Constable thwarts murder attempt

An alert police constable thwarted an attempt to murder an under-trial inside the court hall of the District Court Complex in Palayamkottai on Tuesday.

Sources said Joshua, a preacher from Kovilpatti, accused of sexually assaulting a woman who had attended his prayer meeting, came to the Mahila Court in connection with his case. When he was standing inside the court hall, a man rushed towards him wielding a lethal weapon.

However, constable Venugopal, who escorted an under-trial to the Mahila Court, overpowered him. Later, he was taken to the Palayamkottai police station, where the man, identified as Navaneethakrishnan said he had tried to attack the preacher holding him responsible for his sister’s death. He told the police the preacher had an affair with his sister but subsequently developed relationship with another woman. So, his sister committed suicide in 2017.

Navaneethakrishnan told the police that he had gone to the house of the woman with whom Joshua had an affair to eliminate her but she was not at home. He had then killed her mother, who was in the house and was arrested.

 Meanwhile, Joshua was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting another woman.

After being enlarged on bail, Navaneethakrishnan, who was reportedly closely following the movements of Joshua, came to the court to kill him. The police have registered a case.

