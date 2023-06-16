HamberMenu
Constable suspended for memes mocking Stalin

June 16, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police N. Silambarasan has placed under suspension a Grade I Constable for allegedly posting derogatory memes against Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on social media.

 Following complaint from former DMK MLA N. Maalairaja, the SP has placed under suspension Perumal alias Nellai Perumal, a Grade I Constable attached to the Kalakkad Police Station under Nanguneri Sub-Division.

 The memes, mocking the arrest of Minister V. Senthil Balaji and Mr. Stalin’s meeting with the “critically ill” Minister in the hospital, surfaced on social media on Thursday. Subsequently, Mr. Maalairaja submitted a complaint with the SP seeking action against the police constable.

 Based on this complaint, Mr. Silambarasan suspended the policeman on Friday.

