Constable suspended for ‘colluding’ with accused

Superintendent of Police Omprakash Meena has placed under suspension an Armed Reserve police constable posted at Kamuthi Special Force (KSF) after the Madurai police arrested him on charges of colluding with chain snatchers and robbers.

On receipt of intimation from the Madurai police that they had arrested the constable, Karthik Kumar, presently posted in Armed Reserve police, KSF and remanded him in judicial custody, the SP ordered his suspension on Friday.

Madurai police said the constable’s ‘association’ with the accused, who had been indulging in robberies and chain snatching, came to light when a special police team recently arrested two accused and recovered from them 21 sovereign of gold jewels. The accused confessed to the role played by the constable in the crimes, the police said.