Madurai

Constable suspended for ‘colluding’ with accused

more-in

Superintendent of Police Omprakash Meena has placed under suspension an Armed Reserve police constable posted at Kamuthi Special Force (KSF) after the Madurai police arrested him on charges of colluding with chain snatchers and robbers.

On receipt of intimation from the Madurai police that they had arrested the constable, Karthik Kumar, presently posted in Armed Reserve police, KSF and remanded him in judicial custody, the SP ordered his suspension on Friday.

Madurai police said the constable’s ‘association’ with the accused, who had been indulging in robberies and chain snatching, came to light when a special police team recently arrested two accused and recovered from them 21 sovereign of gold jewels. The accused confessed to the role played by the constable in the crimes, the police said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 11, 2019 10:34:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/constable-suspended-for-colluding-with-accused/article28968154.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY