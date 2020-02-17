Constable selection: 11 candidates move HC

MADURAI

Eleven candidates, who cleared the written examination to the post of Grade II police constable in 2019, moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday, challenging the provisional list of selected candidates on the ground that backlog vacancies under the Backward Class (Muslim) category were not filled.

Justice M.S. Ramesh ordered notice to Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) and adjourned the hearing in the petition filed by the 11 candidates, who did not find their names in the list.

The petitioners from southern districts, all belonging to BC (Muslim) category, said the TNUSRB had issued an advertisement calling for posts of Grade II police constable that included 62 backlog vacancies to BC (Muslim) category.

They said they had cleared the written examination conducted in August, 2019 and the physical examination, and were called for certificate verification. However, out of the 62 backlog vacancies, only 10 were filled up, they said.

The backlog vacancies ought to have been filled up first, the petitioners said and sought an injunction restraining the TNUSRB from issuing appointment orders to the provisionally selected candidates. They also sought to set aside the provisional list of selected candidates.