Constable removed from service in Madurai

November 14, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

A police constable, Dinesh, who was booked in an attempt to murder case in 2022 has been removed from service. According to police, the grade one constable, who was attached to Appantirupathi police station, had a land dispute with one of his relatives. In 2022, he, along with his elder brother, who is also a police constable in Sivaganga district police, were booked for attempting to murder a relative. Consequently, a departmental enquiry was conducted. Based on the report, Dinesh was removed from service on Tuesday.

