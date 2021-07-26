Constable recruitment begins

2,727 candidates to undergo test in first phase

Recruitment of constables for Departments of Police, Prisons and Fire and Rescue Services began at MGR Stadium at Race Course here on Monday with certificate verification, physical measurement test (PMT) and endurance test.

A total of 2,727 candidates, including 1,103 women, will undergo the first phase of test up to August 3 following which those qualifying for the next phase will be called for physical efficiency test that will begin on August 4, said Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran, who is also the Chairman of Sub-Committee.

After verification of COVID negative certificate and call letter, the candidates were let in two batches at 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. “Each day, only 500 candidates are called for certificate verification, PMT and endurance test,” said Deputy Inspector General of Police (Establishment, S. Prabakaran, who is the Super-Check officer.

After certificate verification for age, educational qualifications, community, sports quota, ex-servicemen, destitute women, NCC and NSS, the candidates will be taken for PMT, height and chest measurement for men. And 1,500-metre-run as part of endurance test.

Videographing

“At every stage, videographing is done and those candidates who are not satisfied with the PMT done by the police personnel can appeal with the Super-Check Officer,” Mr. Prabakaran said.

The test is done for the second time in the presence of the DIG and videographed. “If the candidates fail to qualify, that is explained to them and the whole process is again videographed,” he added.

As part of physical efficiency test, the men have to undergo mandatory rope climbing, high jump or long jump and 100 metres or 400 metres run. They are given one or two stars for each event based on their efficiency.

For women candidate, only height is measured. Rope climbing is not necessary for women, transgender and ex-servicemen. Similarly, no PMT is required for ex-servicemen.

Women candidates, who would come for the recruitment process for July 30, will undergo long jump, cricket ball throw/shot put and 100 metre/200 metre run.

Mr. Baskaran said that all the police personnel deployed for the recruitment process have been given identity card and no one else other than the candidates, with call letters, will not be allowed into the ground. “Even the police personnel are deployed in rotation every day for different process. Besides, Superintendent of Jail and District Fire Officer are also present.

“Another 1,700 candidates are taking part in recruitment rally being held at the Armed Reserve Ground conducted by Madurai City Police, Mr. Baskaran said.