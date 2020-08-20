Constable murder: 3 remanded in judicial custody

20 August 2020 19:39 IST

A forest department worker and two others, who were arrested in connection with the murder of police constable P. Subramanian at Manakkarai on Tuesday, have been remanded in judicial custody.

Police sources said the three associates of P. Duraimuthu, an anti-social who hurled a country bomb at the constable and killed him, were picked up from the forest department building by a police team.

The three men identified as Samynathan, a cousin of Duraimuthu, Sudalaikannu, a forest department employee, and Sivaramalingam were produced in Srivaikundam court on Wednesday night. They were remanded in judicial custody and taken to the district prison at Paeroorani.

Advertising

Advertising