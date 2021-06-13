Constable killed in road accident

13 June 2021 19:36 IST

KARAIKUDI

A police constable, G. Raja, 34, was killed when a speeding car knocked down the motorbike which he was riding near Kundrakudi near here on Sunday morning.

The police said that the constable, attached to Sakkottai police station, was proceeding to Kottaiyur for duty. When he was proceeding on Tiruchi-Rameswaram highway, the car hit his bike at Avudaipoigai junction killing him on the spot. The body has been taken to Government Hospital in Karaikudi.

Advertising

Advertising