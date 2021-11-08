Constable killed in accident

Madurai

08 November 2021 20:45 IST

A police constable attached to the Armed Reserve in Tiruchi, M. Chandra Subash, 25, was killed after his two-wheeler collided with a truck on Tiruchi highway near Melur on Monday.

Chandra Subash, who was on a personal security officer duty for a community leader, was proceeding to Tiruchi from his native place in Tirunelveli district. While nearing Sathiyapuram junction, his bike hit a truck that was going to Melur from Tiruchi at around 11 a.m.

Advertising

Advertising

He suffered head injuries and was rushed to Melur Government Hospital, from where he was referred to Government Rajaji Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries in the afternoon.