January 26, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST

A police constable, Manimaran, 35, was arrested on a charge of misbehaving with a woman at Kariapatti on Wednesday night.

Police said that Manimaran, attached to Armed Reserve police, had misbehaved with the woman who had come to the bus stand. Based on her complaint, the Kariapatti police booked the accused for using abusing language, assaulting, criminal intimidation and under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act, 1998.