Constable gets five years in POCSO case

The Fast Track Mahila Court on Thursday awarded five years imprisonment to a head constable under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually assaulting a 11-year-old girl.

Besides jail term, Mahila Court Judge T. Bhagavathiammal also imposed a fine of ₹9,000 on B. Saravanan, 44, a head constable attached to Rameswaram police station. She ordered him to undergo imprisonment for three more months if he failed to pay the fine.

The sentences would go concurrently, she said.

The accused was present in the court. Soon after the judgment, he was taken to Madurai Central Prison.

Prosecution said the accused had sexually abused the victim at her house in police quarters in January last. Acting on a complaint from the victim’s mother, all women police in Rameswaram registered a case.

After police booked him under Sections 9 and 10 of POCSO Act, 2012, read with Section 506 (1) (criminal intimidation) of IPC, Saravanan went absconding and was arrested in April last. Earlier, he was placed under suspension by Superintendent of Police Omprakash Meena. After being in judicial remand for 33 days, he was released on bail.