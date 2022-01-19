Constable electrocuted

Madurai

19 January 2022 22:02 IST

A police constable, C. Mahendran, 36, was electrocuted to death at his residence near Vadipatti on Wednesday.

Police said the deceased, who was attached to Alanganallur police station, came into contact with electric current. Since his house at Katchaikatti did not have power supply, he tried to rectify it when he suffered electric shock.He was rushed to Government hospital at Vadipatti where he was declared brought dead.

The 2008-batch constable is survived by his wife and a son.