Constable dies

A police constable, who was deployed for security in connection with Thevar Jayanthi, died of heart attack while he was staying in a marriage hall in Tirupuvanam police limit on Tuesday.
S. Manikandan, 29, (PC 829), attached to First Battalion, Tiruchi, was staying with his colleagues at a marriage hall at Landhanendal in Tirupuvanam police station limit, when he complained of chest pain around 8.30 a.m. After first aid at a local nursing home, he was taken to a private hospital in Madurai in an ambulance, but died after admission failing to respond to treatment at around 10.30 a.m.
Doctors said he died of heart attack. The constable, a bachelor, joined the police force in 2016.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.