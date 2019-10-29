Madurai

Constable dies

A police constable, who was deployed for security in connection with Thevar Jayanthi, died of heart attack while he was staying in a marriage hall in Tirupuvanam police limit on Tuesday.

S. Manikandan, 29, (PC 829), attached to First Battalion, Tiruchi, was staying with his colleagues at a marriage hall at Landhanendal in Tirupuvanam police station limit, when he complained of chest pain around 8.30 a.m. After first aid at a local nursing home, he was taken to a private hospital in Madurai in an ambulance, but died after admission failing to respond to treatment at around 10.30 a.m.

Doctors said he died of heart attack. The constable, a bachelor, joined the police force in 2016.

