Constable dies in road accident

The Hindu Bureau
October 12, 2022 20:53 IST

NAGERCOIL

A pregnant woman constable was killed in a road accident near Manavaalakurichi on Tuesday night.

 Police said C. Usha, 37, of Ammandivilai near Manavaalakurichi and a constable attached to the Vellichanthai police station, was returning home on her bike on Tuesday night. When she was crossing Kattaikaadu Government Higher Secondary School, another bike coming in the opposite direction hit the two-wheeler of the woman constable, an expectant mother.

 As she sustained serious injuries, Usha was rushed to a private hospital where she and her 8-month-old foetus succumbed to her injuries.

 During investigation, Manavaalakurichi police found that Abhishek Bennet alias Sanjay, 19, of Muttom, who rode his bike at lightning speed, had caused the accident.

 Further investigations are on.

