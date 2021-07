Virudhunagar

12 July 2021 04:58 IST

A police constable, R. Mukesh Kumarm, 22, reportedly consumed sanitiser after his parents scolded him for having lost over ₹40,000 in online trading.

The constable attached to Tamil Nadu Special Police, 11th Battalion, on Sunday vomited blood and was rushed by his colleagues to Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.

