Madurai

Constable attacks woman

more-in

Tenkasi

In a shocking incident, a police constable Dhakshinamoorthy attacked a woman with a sword near Kadayam police station late on Sunday evening.

The police that the policeman, attached to Veeravanallur station, was earlier working at Kadayam police station now under Tenkasi district. Dhakshinamoorthy had developed friendship with the woman, who was living alone after getting separated from her husband.

On Sunday, the accused had gone to Kadayam and attacked her with the back of the sword on her head. The woman who suffered injuries has been admitted to the Government Hospital in Tenkasi.

“We have nabbed the constable. The motive behind the attack is under investigation,” said Tenkasi Superintendent of Police G. Suguna Singh.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 8, 2019 10:44:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/constable-attacks-woman/article30239072.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY