Constable attacks woman

Tenkasi
In a shocking incident, a police constable Dhakshinamoorthy attacked a woman with a sword near Kadayam police station late on Sunday evening.
The police that the policeman, attached to Veeravanallur station, was earlier working at Kadayam police station now under Tenkasi district. Dhakshinamoorthy had developed friendship with the woman, who was living alone after getting separated from her husband.
On Sunday, the accused had gone to Kadayam and attacked her with the back of the sword on her head. The woman who suffered injuries has been admitted to the Government Hospital in Tenkasi.
“We have nabbed the constable. The motive behind the attack is under investigation,” said Tenkasi Superintendent of Police G. Suguna Singh.
