ADVERTISEMENT

Constable attacked by man who tried to break an ATM

Published - May 30, 2024 05:49 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A police constable suffered stab wounds when he nabbed a person who was trying to break an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in the small hours of Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said constable Babu, 32, attached to Thoothukudi South Police Station, tried to nab a person trying to break an ATM on South Sambandamurthy Street here around 3 a.m. after alerting his colleagues. As the stranger stabbed Mr. Babu, he suffered multiple bleeding wounds on his hands.

Even before he could escape, the police reached the spot and nabbed the assailant. Mr. Babu was rushed to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital. His condition is said to be stable.

The police suspect that the assailant, who has been idenfieid as Senthil, could be a mentally ill man.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tirunelveli / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US