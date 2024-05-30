Constable attacked by man who tried to break an ATM

A police constable suffered stab wounds when he nabbed a person who was trying to break an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in the small hours of Wednesday.

The police said constable Babu, 32, attached to Thoothukudi South Police Station, tried to nab a person trying to break an ATM on South Sambandamurthy Street here around 3 a.m. after alerting his colleagues. As the stranger stabbed Mr. Babu, he suffered multiple bleeding wounds on his hands.

Even before he could escape, the police reached the spot and nabbed the assailant. Mr. Babu was rushed to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital. His condition is said to be stable.

The police suspect that the assailant, who has been idenfieid as Senthil, could be a mentally ill man.