GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Constable and woman held on impersonation, cheating charges

Published - October 05, 2024 08:01 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A head constable attached to the Tirunelveli City Police and a woman were held on charges of cheating, impersonation among others by the police here on Saturday.

Following a complaint from Sasikumar of Othakadai in Madurai, the police registered a case.

It is said that Murugaraj, 41, of VK Pudur in Tenkasi district, was working as a head constable in Tirunelveli Junction police station. He lived with his family members in V.M. Chatram in Palayamkottai.

He had developed a relationship with a woman identified as Valarmathi, 40, of Krishnagiri district. The two had allegedly indulged in cheating gullible people promising them jobs, to get pattas from the revenue department and others.

It is also said that Valarmathi had claimed herself as District Revenue Officer and promised to get patta transfers and issuance of documents for poromboke lands. Believing it to be true, Sasikumar had reportedly given ₹10 lakh for patta for a piece of land in Madurai.

As Valarmathi had neither returned the money nor given the patta as promised, he had threatened to go to the police. Apprehending trouble, Murugaraj had given a cheque, which was dishonoured for insufficient funds, police said and registered a case.

The two were arrested by Inspector Ponraj. Further investigation is on.

Published - October 05, 2024 08:01 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.