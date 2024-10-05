Constable and woman held on impersonation, cheating charges

A head constable attached to the Tirunelveli City Police and a woman were held on charges of cheating, impersonation among others by the police here on Saturday.

Following a complaint from Sasikumar of Othakadai in Madurai, the police registered a case.

It is said that Murugaraj, 41, of VK Pudur in Tenkasi district, was working as a head constable in Tirunelveli Junction police station. He lived with his family members in V.M. Chatram in Palayamkottai.

He had developed a relationship with a woman identified as Valarmathi, 40, of Krishnagiri district. The two had allegedly indulged in cheating gullible people promising them jobs, to get pattas from the revenue department and others.

It is also said that Valarmathi had claimed herself as District Revenue Officer and promised to get patta transfers and issuance of documents for poromboke lands. Believing it to be true, Sasikumar had reportedly given ₹10 lakh for patta for a piece of land in Madurai.

As Valarmathi had neither returned the money nor given the patta as promised, he had threatened to go to the police. Apprehending trouble, Murugaraj had given a cheque, which was dishonoured for insufficient funds, police said and registered a case.

The two were arrested by Inspector Ponraj. Further investigation is on.