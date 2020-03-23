Constable admitted to isolation ward in GRH

Virudhunagar An Armed Reserve Police constable in Virudhunagar district has been referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai after he reported of having fever and running nose.

According to sources, the constable who was deputed in Coimbatore recently had complained of fever.

He had gone to Government Hospital in Rajapalayam with fever for six days and running nose for three days. As a precautionary measure, he was admitted to the GRH.