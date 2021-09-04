Consider woman’s plea for ration items: HC

Madurai

Considering the plight of a woman, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Karur district administration to look into her representation and pass appropriate orders with regard to providing her ration items.

The court was hearing the petition filed by the woman, mother of two children, from Karur district. Divorce proceedings and related criminal complaints were instituted by her and her husband against each other. Under these circumstances, she had made a representation seeking ration items.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy directed the authorities to consider her representation in two weeks. After providing reasonable opportunity to the couple other solutions like provision of a separate card to the petitioner could be examined, the court said.

A ration card is issued under the Public Distribution System so as to enable the poor and the middle class to procure essential food items free or at a subsidised rate. Needless to say, a person who is deprived of rations under the Public Distribution System would be put to great hardship on a day-to-day basis, the court observed. The petition was disposed of.