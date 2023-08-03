ADVERTISEMENT

Consider Udayakumar’s representation: HC

August 03, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Tirunelveli Superintendent of Police to consider the representation made by anti-nuclear activist S.P. Udayakumar seeking withdrawal of the lookout circular issued against him.

Justice D. Nagarjun directed the SP to consider the representation made by the anti-nuclear activist in two weeks. In his petition, Mr. Udayakumar said following a court order, the passport authorities had issued him a passport. Since he was planning to travel to Singapore, he sought a direction to the authorities to withdraw the lookout circular issued against him.

