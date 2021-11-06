Consider Sri Lankan woman’s plea on humanitarian grounds: HC

Madurai

Taking into account the plight of an elderly woman from Sri Lanka who requires care and support, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Centre to consider the representation made by her seeking to shift her son from the Tiruchi camp to the Mandapam camp in Ramanathapuram district, where she is presently residing, on humanitarian grounds.

The court was hearing the petition filed by M. Parvathy Pillai. The petitioner, along with her family members, came to India from Sri Lanka in 2007 and were residing at the Mandapam camp. Under these circumstances, in 2019, a case of cheating was registered against her son M. Niruban. The State passed a restriction order and he was kept in the Tiruchi camp.

Niruban was granted bail, but he was kept in the Tiruchi camp. The 69-year-old petitioner Parvathy, unable to maintain herself, made a representation to the Tiruchi Collector to consider her plea and allow her son to stay in the Mandapam camp. Since no action was taken, she filed the petition.

Justice G. Ilangovan took note of the fact that there was a restriction order and it cannot be termed as a detention order or a confinement order. The petitioner’s son was allowed to come out of the Tiruchi camp and go back with the permission of the Collector. The court observed that the woman was suffering from many health issues and had no one to take care of her.

The restriction order was passed as a criminal case was pending against the petitioner’s son. But, considering the plight of the woman, the court said that it was of the considered view that this was a fit case that can be considered on humanitarian grounds. The court directed the Centre to consider the representation made by her on humanitarian grounds and pass appropriate orders.