‘Consider representation to remove encroachments from tank’

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed Theni district administration to consider the representation made by Thenkarai Vivasayigal Sangam of Theni district to remove the encroachments from the Periyakulam tank.

A Division Bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and P. Velmurugan directed the representation be considered and the encroachments removed within eight weeks. The petitioner had complained that at least 60 persons had encroached upon the water storing area.

The State submitted that there were about 88 encroachers and due to incessant rain in the area they could not evict the encroachers and they would require about eight weeks time in order to remove the encroachers.

Thenkarai Vivasayigal Sangam represented by its secretary P. Rajasekaran said that some people were involved in illegal fish farming in the tank. A representation had been made to the authorities. But no action was taken, he said.

The petitioner said the authorities had not taken steps to protect the tank. Therefore, necessary steps must be taken to remove the encroachments from the tank, he said.