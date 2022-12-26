Consider representation to form panel to hold inquiry into loss incurred by TNSTC: HC

December 26, 2022 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State Transport Department to consider a representation that sought a direction to the State to constitute a commission to inquire into the heavy loss incurred by Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) over the past several years.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad directed the State Transport Department to consider in eight weeks the representation made in 2018 by the petitioner, K.K. Ramesh of Madurai. The petitioner sought a commission headed by a retired High Court judge to conduct an inquiry.

In his petition filed in 2018, the petitioner said that due to poor maintenance and mismanagement, TNSTC had incurred a huge loss. There was malpractice and irregularities in purchasing spare parts and other machineries. There was also an increase in the bus fare. The general public were affected as a result. However, the State did not take steps to offset the loss or constitute a competent authority to look into the issue, he said.

The petitioner said that he had made a representation to the authorities to constitute a commission and conduct an inquiry in this regard. However, no steps were taken.

The State submitted that the increase in bus fare was due to an increase in the operating and maintenance cost. TNSTC was collecting low ticket fares when compared to the other States. Steps were being taken to improve the financial situation and ensure its smooth functioning.

The judges observed that considering the facts and circumstances of the case, wherein the petitioner has not produced any other material other than newspaper articles in support of his claim, the court without going into the merits of the case, directs the authorities to consider the representation on merits. The court disposed of the petition.