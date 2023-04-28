ADVERTISEMENT

‘Consider representation to close Tasmac shops during Chithirai festival’

April 28, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Madurai district administration to consider a representation made by a BJP functionary seeking closure of Tasmac shops and recreation clubs from April 30 to May 5 during the Chithirai festival in Madurai district. A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri directed the authorities to consider the representation made by the petitioner M. Maha Suseendran. In his public interest litigation petition, he said that the Chithirai festival was an important festival and a large number of people from across the country would attend the festival in Madurai.

