‘Consider representation to close liquor shops on International Youth Day’

January 10, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to consider a representation made by an activist who sought a direction to the authorities to close all liquor shops in the State on January 12 on account of ‘International Youth Day.’

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar directed the authorities to consider the representation made by activist R. Jayanthi of Nagercoil in Kanniyakumari district. In her public interest litigation petition, Ms. Jayanthi said that even though total prohibition is not possible in the near future, due to many reasons, the authorities can bring in an awareness campaign on ill-effects of liquor consumption and addiction on youth and younger generations in order to prevent them from consuming liquor. As a first step towards this campaign, all liquor shops in the State should be closed on ‘International Youth Day,’ she said.

