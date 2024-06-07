Consider representation seeking reopening of library at Muthanendal: HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the Sivaganga district administration to consider a representation made by a petitioner to establish a public library in Muthanendal near Manamadurai in the district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan directed the authorities to consider the representation in two months and disposed of the public interest litigation petition filed by M. Ravichandran of Muthanendal.

The petitioner said earlier a public library had been functioning in Muthanendal, which was regularly visited by the common man and college and school students.

In 2017, the National Highways Authority of India laid a four-lane stretch to a length of 39 km on Madurai — Rameswaram highway. The panchayat office building had to be demolished to make way for the road, he said.

The panchayat office was shifted to the library building and subsequently the library was closed. The authorities had not taken any steps to reopen the library even seven years after its closure, he said.

He said the authorities should take necessary steps to establish the library on a government land available in Muthanendal for the benefit of the common man and the students.

