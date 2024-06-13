Consider representation seeking permanent building for library: HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed authorities concerned to consider a representation seeking establishment of a permanent building for a library at Pudur near Vilathikulam in Thoothukudi district.

The direction was issued by a Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan while hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by P. Murugesan of Pudur. The petitioner sought a direction to authorities to construct a permanent building for the library, as the present building, which was taken on rent, was in a dilapidated condition.

He said the library, established in 1958, had more than 100 permanent members and more than 1,000 readers regularly visited it. The people from Pudur and nearby places were the regular visitors to the library, he said.

The present building was not sufficient to display the entire collection of books and a large number of books were kept in gunny bags. There was also no proper ventilation in the building, he complained.

Several representations were made for the construction of a permanent building for the library. A representation was also made to the State government to allocate a portion of the land available in the Police Colony in Pudur, the petitioner said.

Directing the authorities to consider the representation and pass appropriate orders, the court disposed of the petition.