Consider representation seeking installation of village name board

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 05, 2022 21:01 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the authorities to consider the representation made seeking the installation of name boards at all the entrances to Chattuvanthope village in Kanniyakumari district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad directed the authorities concerned to consider the representation made by the petitioner Rajendran of Kanniyakumari district. He said that the name board had to be installed in the village in order to identify the boundary of the village.

The petitioner said that earlier there was a dispute between Chattuvanthope and Pillayarvilai with regard to the boundaries between the two villages. With the intervention of the District Collector, the issue was settled. However, the name board which had been removed due to the dispute was not yet replaced. He said that he had made a representation to the District Collector which was later forwarded to Rajakkamangalam panchayat authorities. No action has been taken so far, he said.

The court directed the Block Development Officer of Rajakkamangalam panchayat to consider the representation of the petitioner in the light of the communication sent by the Assistant Director, Panchayats, Kanniyakumari district and pass appropriate orders in accordance with the law for installing the name boards of Chattuvanthope village at all the entrances to the village. Such an exercise shall be completed within eight weeks, the judges said and disposed of the petition.

