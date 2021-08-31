Consider representation seeking establishment of special task force to protect RTI activists

31 August 2021 23:25 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Director General of Police to consider a representation seeking the setting up of a special task force for the safety of RTI activists in the State.

Disposing of the petition, a Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and K. Murali Shankar however clarified the direction given shall not be mistaken as a positive direction in favour of the petitioner.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by activist A. Ramakrishnan of Theni district. He said that the RTI activists were targeted for seeking information regarding the transparency in government offices for the benefit of the public.

In some cases, activists were murdered by miscreants. There is a need for special care and security to protect RTI activists. The Ministry of Home Affairs in 2013 had directed the State governments to constitute a special task force to safeguard RTI activists, he said.

The petitioner said that no special task force was constituted in Tamil Nadu to safeguard the RTI activists. He said that he had sent a representation in this regard. But no action has been taken on the representation made, he said.

The State government submitted that it would amount to a heavy burden on the government and instead individuals who received threats could be examined and in such cases security could be provided to them.