Consider representation regarding pupil-teacher ratio: HC

February 24, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha to consider a representation made by Tamil Nadu Samagra Shiksha Special Educators Association for Differently Abled Students, seeking a direction to authorities to fix the pupil-teacher ratio as per the guidelines prescribed by the Rehabilitation Council of India or Section 25 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

The petitioner, S. Sethuraman, State president of the association, said as per the Rehabilitation Council of India guidelines, the pupil-teacher ratio was 10:1 in primary schools and 15:1 in secondary schools, and as per Section 25 of the RTE Act, the pupil-teacher ratio was 30:1 in primary schools and 35:1 in secondary schools.

However, School Education Department was still following a government order issued in 1997 with the pupil-teacher at 40:1, the petitioner said.

Under such circumstances, the State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha issued an order directing the Chief Educational Officers of all districts to fix pupil-teacher ratio for differently abled students at 70:1 or 100:1. This was contrary to the guidelines prescribed by the Rehabilitation Council of India and the RTE Act, he said.

Justice M. Dhandapani directed the State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha to consider the representation made by the petitioner and pass appropriate orders within four weeks, and disposed of the petition.

