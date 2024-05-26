GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Consider representation made to restore ‘kanmoi’ in Tirunelveli to its original condition: HC

Updated - May 26, 2024 08:44 pm IST

Published - May 26, 2024 08:38 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed authorities in Tirunelveli district to consider a representation made to remove encroachments obstructing surplus water spilling course of Thadiyampatti ‘kanmoi’ towards Nagalapuram ‘kanmoi’ and to restore it to the original position.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Petchimuthu of Tirunelveli district. The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to remove encroachments obstructing the surplus water spilling course of Thadiyampatti ‘kanmoi’ towards Nagalapuram ‘kanmoi’ as well as a cart road at Thadiyampatti village in Manur taluk and restore it to its original condition. A representation made in this regard was not considered, he said.

A Division Bench of Justices R. N. Manjula and C. Kumarappan observed that whenever a representation of this nature is made to a statutory authority, there is a duty cast upon the respondents to consider the same on its own merits and pass appropriate orders instead of keeping the same pending indefinitely.

Non-consideration of the representation by the statutory authority would amount to dereliction of duty. The failure on the part of the authority had prompted the petitioner to file this petition for seeking relief, the court observed and directed the authorities to consider the representation of the petitioner within a specified timeframe and pass orders. The petition was disposed of.

