ADVERTISEMENT

Consider representation made to regulate padayatras: HC

Published - June 14, 2024 10:51 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the authorities concerned to consider a representation made by a petitioner seeking a direction to them to regulate padayatras and sensitise pilgrims to walk on the right hand side of the road, stick fluorescent stickers on their belongings and wear reflective wristbands and headbands to avoid accidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by B. Ramkumar Adityan of Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district. The petitioner said pilgrims going to various temples and religious places walked in the evenings and nights as it would be comparatively cooler to do so. In the nights, the devotees were getting hit by speeding vehicles which resulted in serious injuries and deaths.

To avoid such accidents, heat-resistant paver block footpaths should be installed for devotees on the right hand side of the roads as they could see the vehicles coming in the opposite direction. The pilgrims should also be advised to stick fluorescent stickers on their belongings and wear wristbands and headbands to avoid accidents, he said.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan directed the authorities to consider the representation made by the petitioner and pass appropriate orders, and disposed of the petition.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US