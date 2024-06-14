GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Consider representation made to regulate padayatras: HC

Published - June 14, 2024 10:51 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the authorities concerned to consider a representation made by a petitioner seeking a direction to them to regulate padayatras and sensitise pilgrims to walk on the right hand side of the road, stick fluorescent stickers on their belongings and wear reflective wristbands and headbands to avoid accidents.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by B. Ramkumar Adityan of Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district. The petitioner said pilgrims going to various temples and religious places walked in the evenings and nights as it would be comparatively cooler to do so. In the nights, the devotees were getting hit by speeding vehicles which resulted in serious injuries and deaths.

To avoid such accidents, heat-resistant paver block footpaths should be installed for devotees on the right hand side of the roads as they could see the vehicles coming in the opposite direction. The pilgrims should also be advised to stick fluorescent stickers on their belongings and wear wristbands and headbands to avoid accidents, he said.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan directed the authorities to consider the representation made by the petitioner and pass appropriate orders, and disposed of the petition.

